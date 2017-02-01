SC "Dark Money" Scandal Growing

SC "Dark Money" Scandal Growing

9 hrs ago

The powerful politician who wants to regulate political speech in South Carolina under the pretenses of doing away with "dark money" has landed in the middle of a major scandal involving his efforts to solicit you guessed it dark money. S.C. Senate president Hugh Leatherman - known around Palmetto political circles as the "Godfather of Pork" - was busted by this website recently for his role in an attempted shakedown of crony capitalist leaders.

