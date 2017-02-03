S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-red district
Rep. Jason Elliott, R-Greenville, second from left, and attorney Deb Tedeschi, second from right, talk outside of the House chamber Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Recently elected in November, Elliott is a 46-year old attorney and South Carolina's first openly gay legislator. less Rep. Jason Elliott, R-Greenville, second from left, and attorney Deb Tedeschi, second from right, talk outside of the House chamber Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Recently elected in November, ... more Reps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horrible Roads (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|American Voter
|6
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|2 hr
|Zofree
|3
|Construction
|Fri
|Justsayinghellk
|1
|Contructions workers in Columbia
|Fri
|Justsayinghellk
|1
|Mom Forgets Daughter at Chuck E. Cheese (Jul '07)
|Thu
|Pedo Pizza
|111
|South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens
|Feb 2
|dpo
|1
|from Arizona working in Columbia sc was on flig...
|Feb 2
|Justsayinghello
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC