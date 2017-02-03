S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker ...

S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-red district

S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-red district

Reps. Jason Elliott, R-Greenville, left, and Jimmy Bales, D-Richland, right, walk through the South Carolina Statehouse Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Recently elected in November, Elliott is a 46-year old attorney... .

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 8 hrs ago
Not interested and certainly not celebrating a mental disorder. There's no law that says you can't be gay, but I'm going to stick with my rule that all "hate crime" and social engineering laws are inherently unconstitutional. I hope that isn't his only inspiration.

RustyS

The Left Coast

#3 3 hrs ago
This will not protect him. The absolute hate of conservatives, gay or not, will far over shadow any support of his lifestyle.
Zofree

Philadelphia, PA

#4 2 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
This will not protect him. The absolute hate of conservatives, gay or not, will far over shadow any support of his lifestyle.
Are you a Queer?
