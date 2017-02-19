Richland Gets Honest About One Thing - Trash
The county that has struggled with recent messes involving administration of its penny roads tax and efforts to gain control over a renegade recreation commission admitted an error in a self-deprecating way Tuesday. A county news release , titled "County Cleans Up Trash Debacle," talked about "lackluster" trash service in some areas and then began to lay out what happened next with surprising detail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|4 min
|Alonzo
|2,050
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|4 hr
|Edwin Preston
|83
|SC's Riverbanks Zoo offers its poop for planting (Feb '12)
|Wed
|Zoo Phart
|7
|Contructions workers in Columbia
|Mon
|Just saying hello
|3
|HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16)
|Feb 6
|Passing Through
|3
|South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens
|Feb 6
|Ms Jean
|2
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|WelbyMD
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC