Richland Gets Honest About One Thing ...

Richland Gets Honest About One Thing - Trash

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Free Times

The county that has struggled with recent messes involving administration of its penny roads tax and efforts to gain control over a renegade recreation commission admitted an error in a self-deprecating way Tuesday. A county news release , titled "County Cleans Up Trash Debacle," talked about "lackluster" trash service in some areas and then began to lay out what happened next with surprising detail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13) 4 min Alonzo 2,050
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) 4 hr Edwin Preston 83
News SC's Riverbanks Zoo offers its poop for planting (Feb '12) Wed Zoo Phart 7
Contructions workers in Columbia Mon Just saying hello 3
HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16) Feb 6 Passing Through 3
News South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens Feb 6 Ms Jean 2
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Feb 6 WelbyMD 7
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Tornado
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,065 • Total comments across all topics: 278,697,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC