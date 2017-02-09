Powerful USC Trustee Gets Rid of His Hitler Painting

An influential member of the University of South Carolina board of trustees says he's gotten rid of a painting by Nazi madman Adolf Hitler that once was displayed in the board member's home. As reported by The State's John Monk, powerful USC trustee Eddie Floyd, a retired heart surgeon, says he's sorry that he displayed the painting that was done by Hitler, who ordered the deaths of millions of Jews and others during World War II.

