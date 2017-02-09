Powerful USC Trustee Gets Rid of His ...

Powerful USC Trustee Gets Rid of His Hitler Painting

11 hrs ago Read more: Free Times

An influential member of the University of South Carolina board of trustees says he's gotten rid of a painting by Nazi madman Adolf Hitler that once was displayed in the board member's home. As reported by The State's John Monk, powerful USC trustee Eddie Floyd, a retired heart surgeon, says he's sorry that he displayed the painting that was done by Hitler, who ordered the deaths of millions of Jews and others during World War II.

Read more at Free Times.

