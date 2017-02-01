Police: Suspect in Summerville office...

Police: Suspect in Summerville officer-involved shooting facing multiple charges

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

Taylor Robert Johnson, 23, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and additional charges are expected, according to Summerville Police Lt. Nick Santanna.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
from Arizona working in Columbia sc was on flig... 3 hr Justsayinghello 1
Kimmelweck Rolls Jan 30 martam86 1
holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13) Jan 26 Alonzo 2,048
News Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09) Jan 25 TruthBeTold 83
News South Carolina lawmaker accused of beating his ... Jan 25 FireyFellow44 1
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Jan 16 Aiken Newsfeed 80
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan 7 Patrick Gilbride 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,025 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC