Police: SC Firefighter will Talk with Police About Deadly Arson

Feb. 05--COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The Columbia firefighter sought by police for questioning in a fatal apartment fire will speak with investigators sometime this week , an official said Sunday. The unnamed firefighter made arrangements through his attorney to speak with Columbia police investigators at some point this week, a Columbia Police Department spokesperson said Sunday.

