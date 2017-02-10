Person of interest identified in Prin...

Person of interest identified in Princeton Road homicide

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Lexington County Chronicle

Deputies might have found a man who knows something about a recent homicide. Detectives with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department have determined that 25-year-old Kevin Lawrence Pearson, a West Columbia resident, is a person of interest in a Feb. 8 homicide that occurred on Princeton Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lexington County Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teacher of the Week: Dr. Michael Alston (Oct '07) 8 hr Niecie 3
holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13) Feb 9 Alonzo 2,052
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Feb 9 Edwin Preston 83
News SC's Riverbanks Zoo offers its poop for planting (Feb '12) Feb 8 Zoo Phart 7
Contructions workers in Columbia Feb 6 Just saying hello 3
HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16) Feb 6 Passing Through 3
News South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens Feb 6 Ms Jean 2
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,784 • Total comments across all topics: 278,777,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC