Person of interest identified in Princeton Road homicide
Deputies might have found a man who knows something about a recent homicide. Detectives with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department have determined that 25-year-old Kevin Lawrence Pearson, a West Columbia resident, is a person of interest in a Feb. 8 homicide that occurred on Princeton Road.
