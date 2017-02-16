Palmetto Protest: Musicians React to the Age of Trump

The song "$ new " is the first of two tracks on forget the old ones , the quick single that acerbic and insular Columbia hip-hop crew Autocorrect issued on New Year's Day. It starts with a distorted, dilapidated recording of "Auld Lang Syne" on what sounds like organ, shot through with nervous noise until a bouncing beat takes hold, jaunty but still rife with anxiety.

