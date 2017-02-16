No More Assembly Street Railroad Tracks? City Is Looking Into It.
The City of Columbia has approved funding to study the possibility of removing or relocating the railroad tracks that cross South Assembly Street. Photo by Chris Trainor The City of Columbia has approved funding to study the possibility of removing or relocating the railroad tracks that cross South Assembly Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
