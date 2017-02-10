News 30 mins ago 7:54 a.m.Special nee...

News 30 mins ago 7:54 a.m.Special needs kids find jobs thanks to teacher

One of our Golden Spatula winners is extending their work opportunities to special needs students at Dreher High School in Columbia, S.C. It's a gift one teacher worked hard to get them. Rebecca Smith-Hill, a Moderate Intellectual Disabilities teacher is taking two students to the Local Buzz on the city bus for them to work.

