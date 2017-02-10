News 30 mins ago 7:54 a.m.Special needs kids find jobs thanks to teacher
One of our Golden Spatula winners is extending their work opportunities to special needs students at Dreher High School in Columbia, S.C. It's a gift one teacher worked hard to get them. Rebecca Smith-Hill, a Moderate Intellectual Disabilities teacher is taking two students to the Local Buzz on the city bus for them to work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher of the Week: Dr. Michael Alston (Oct '07)
|Sat
|Niecie
|3
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|Feb 9
|Alonzo
|2,052
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Feb 9
|Edwin Preston
|83
|SC's Riverbanks Zoo offers its poop for planting (Feb '12)
|Feb 8
|Zoo Phart
|7
|Contructions workers in Columbia
|Feb 6
|Just saying hello
|3
|HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16)
|Feb 6
|Passing Through
|3
|South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens
|Feb 6
|Ms Jean
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC