New Orleans's resilience tested once again, as tornadoes tear through city

Tornadoes tear through Louisiana, the latest in a string of natural disasters to hit a state all too familiar with the rebuilding process. Eshon Trosclair holds her son Camron Chapital after a tornado tore through home while they were inside on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 in the eastern part of New Orleans.

