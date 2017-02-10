Midlands residents protest outside Planned Parenthood
In Columbia, dozens of people stood outside the Planned Parenthood facility on Middleburg Drive. They were holding signs and calling for congressional leaders to cut millions of dollars in funding that the organization receives each year.
