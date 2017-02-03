Make Chocolate, Make Love
Valentine's Day and chocolate go together like two halves of a happy couple, which is why Christina Miles of Bruges Chocolaterie is offering a chocolate making class on the big day for people to enjoy together. If you're looking to escape the restaurant ordeal but still want to indulge in an out-of-the-house activity with your love, learn how to make strawberry tuxedos, a chocolate bark bar and Belgian chocolate truffles.
Read more at Free Times.
