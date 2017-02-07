Late Columbia businesswoman honored a...

Late Columbia businesswoman honored at Yellow Jasmine Awards luncheon

The Columbia Chamber of Commerce honored dedicated businesses and community leaders on Tuesday during the third annual Yellow Jasmine Awards. Among those honored during the luncheon was the late Cathy Novinger.

