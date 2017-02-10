Juvenile in critical condition following shooting in Columbia
A juvenile was shot on Wild Iris Court near Garners Ferry Road Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbia Police Department. A number of juveniles were at the scene at the time of the shooting, and police are coordinating with them and their parents to conduct interviews.
