Juvenile in critical condition following shooting in Columbia

A juvenile was shot on Wild Iris Court near Garners Ferry Road Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbia Police Department. A number of juveniles were at the scene at the time of the shooting, and police are coordinating with them and their parents to conduct interviews.

