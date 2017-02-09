Henry McMaster Gathers His Embattled Confederacy
S.C. governor Henry McMaster has never been the brightest bulb in the box, but his political tone deafness may have reached an all-time high this week. The new governor - already dealing with some serious perception issues on the racial front - posed for pictures inside the S.C. Governor's Mansion alongside powerful neo-Confederate consultant Richard Quinn .
