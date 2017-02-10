Georgia man charged with robbing Lexi...

Georgia man charged with robbing Lexington County bank

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Lexington County Chronicle

"Almost" doesn't count, especially if you're breaking the law. Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department have arrested a Georgia man who reportedly robbed a bank Thursday morning on Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lexington County Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13) Thu Alonzo 2,052
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Thu Edwin Preston 83
News SC's Riverbanks Zoo offers its poop for planting (Feb '12) Feb 8 Zoo Phart 7
Contructions workers in Columbia Feb 6 Just saying hello 3
HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16) Feb 6 Passing Through 3
News South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens Feb 6 Ms Jean 2
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Feb 6 WelbyMD 7
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,319 • Total comments across all topics: 278,749,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC