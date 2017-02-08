From the Ground Up: A First Look at T...

From the Ground Up: A First Look at Tallulah

13 hrs ago Read more: Free Times

Tallulah's charcuterie board is not like other local charcuterie boards. Rather than little clusters of preserved meats and vegetables, it's a coherent flavor set, a close-clumped canvas of pickle and funk - and a testament to the way Columbia's newest restaurant is doing things a little differently.

