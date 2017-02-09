Finalists named for top job at troubled Virginia jail
Local news media outlets report that a Hampton Roads Regional Jail committee has chosen Ronaldo Myers and Paul Perry as finalists for the superintendent position. They were picked from a pool of 29 candidates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|18 hr
|Alonzo
|2,052
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Thu
|Edwin Preston
|83
|SC's Riverbanks Zoo offers its poop for planting (Feb '12)
|Wed
|Zoo Phart
|7
|Contructions workers in Columbia
|Feb 6
|Just saying hello
|3
|HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16)
|Feb 6
|Passing Through
|3
|South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens
|Feb 6
|Ms Jean
|2
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|WelbyMD
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC