Ex-officer's lawyers seek dismissal of federal charges COLUMBIA, S.C. ...
Lawyers for a white former South Carolina police officer charged with killing an unarmed black man running away from a traffic stop are seeking dismissal of his federal charges. The request filed Monday by attorneys for Michael Slager contends that forcing the former officer to defend himself against simultaneous state and federal charges is "crushing, unfair," and "highly prejudicial."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher of the Week: Dr. Michael Alston (Oct '07)
|Feb 11
|Niecie
|3
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|Feb 9
|Alonzo
|2,052
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Feb 9
|Edwin Preston
|83
|SC's Riverbanks Zoo offers its poop for planting (Feb '12)
|Feb 8
|Zoo Phart
|7
|Contructions workers in Columbia
|Feb 6
|Just saying hello
|3
|HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16)
|Feb 6
|Passing Through
|3
|South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens
|Feb 6
|Ms Jean
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC