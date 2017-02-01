DOCUMENTS: Historic 2015 flood proble...

DOCUMENTS: Historic 2015 flood problems were predicted

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

When floodwaters began rising to historic levels in the Midlands in late 2015, many of us were shocked by the wreckage and loss of life that followed. But documents we've obtained show state and City of Columbia officials were well aware of the potential for a flood-related catastrophe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Construction 3 hr Justsayinghellk 1
Contructions workers in Columbia 3 hr Justsayinghellk 1
News Mom Forgets Daughter at Chuck E. Cheese (Jul '07) 13 hr Pedo Pizza 111
News South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens 17 hr dpo 1
from Arizona working in Columbia sc was on flig... 22 hr Justsayinghello 1
Kimmelweck Rolls Jan 30 martam86 1
holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13) Jan 26 Alonzo 2,048
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,883 • Total comments across all topics: 278,515,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC