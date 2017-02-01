DOCUMENTS: Historic 2015 flood problems were predicted
When floodwaters began rising to historic levels in the Midlands in late 2015, many of us were shocked by the wreckage and loss of life that followed. But documents we've obtained show state and City of Columbia officials were well aware of the potential for a flood-related catastrophe.
