Desperate SC Dems Search For Candidates

We wrote recently about the S.C. Democratic Party 's failure to find a credible candidate to run in an upcoming special election for the state's fifth congressional district . Democrats in South Carolina have launched a major candidate recruitment effort ahead of the upcoming 2018 elections - even though they control zero statewide offices, zero U.S. Senate seats, just one of seven U.S. congressional seats and are the decided minority in both chambers of the Palmetto State's all powerful legislative branch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.