Desperate SC Dems Search For Candidates

Desperate SC Dems Search For Candidates

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: FITSNews

We wrote recently about the S.C. Democratic Party 's failure to find a credible candidate to run in an upcoming special election for the state's fifth congressional district . Democrats in South Carolina have launched a major candidate recruitment effort ahead of the upcoming 2018 elections - even though they control zero statewide offices, zero U.S. Senate seats, just one of seven U.S. congressional seats and are the decided minority in both chambers of the Palmetto State's all powerful legislative branch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) 11 hr alsasouthcarolina 82
Contructions workers in Columbia Mon Just saying hello 3
HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16) Mon Passing Through 3
News South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens Mon Ms Jean 2
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Mon WelbyMD 7
Horrible Roads (Aug '16) Feb 4 American Voter 6
Construction Feb 3 Justsayinghellk 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,334 • Total comments across all topics: 278,650,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC