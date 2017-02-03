Crime Blotter: To the Bridge
To the Bridge: A patrolling officer saw a 25-year-old man chugging a beer while walking on Assembly Street. When the cop confronted the young man about drinking publicly, the guy did the most natural thing: Threw the beer over his shoulder and off a bridge.
