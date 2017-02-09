Craig Melvin shares brother's battle ...

Craig Melvin shares brother's battle with colon cancer

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

A well-known South Carolina native is sharing his brother's story in an effort to bring awareness to a deadly disease. Craig Melvin, one of the TODAY weekend co-hosts and Columbia native, shared the story of his brother battling colon cancer Wednesday morning .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13) 8 hr Alonzo 2,052
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) 18 hr Edwin Preston 83
News SC's Riverbanks Zoo offers its poop for planting (Feb '12) Wed Zoo Phart 7
Contructions workers in Columbia Feb 6 Just saying hello 3
HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16) Feb 6 Passing Through 3
News South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens Feb 6 Ms Jean 2
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Feb 6 WelbyMD 7
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. American Idol
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,396 • Total comments across all topics: 278,718,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC