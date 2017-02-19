Could the days be numbered for Assemb...

Could the days be numbered for Assembly Street's traffic jamming railroad tracks?

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

Could Columbia City Council be moving on a plan that would finally do something about the train tracks on Assembly Street that have probably ruined a few of your morning commutes? Well, according to Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, the ball is finally rolling on a plan that would save plenty of headaches for Columbia commuters. According to Benjamin, city council has appropriated funds to help "reenvision and remove the railroad tracks" from one of the busiest streets in Columbia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13) 7 hr In Question 2,049
News SC's Riverbanks Zoo offers its poop for planting (Feb '12) 21 hr Zoo Phart 7
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Tue alsasouthcarolina 82
Contructions workers in Columbia Mon Just saying hello 3
HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16) Feb 6 Passing Through 3
News South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens Feb 6 Ms Jean 2
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Feb 6 WelbyMD 7
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,953 • Total comments across all topics: 278,689,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC