Could the days be numbered for Assembly Street's traffic jamming railroad tracks?

Could Columbia City Council be moving on a plan that would finally do something about the train tracks on Assembly Street that have probably ruined a few of your morning commutes? Well, according to Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, the ball is finally rolling on a plan that would save plenty of headaches for Columbia commuters. According to Benjamin, city council has appropriated funds to help "reenvision and remove the railroad tracks" from one of the busiest streets in Columbia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.