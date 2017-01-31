Concerts in Columbia: Alarm Drum, Corey Smith, Judy Carmichael, Mark Rapp and Ben Eidson Quintet
Alarm Drum - Alarm Drum is one of the more exciting young bands to leap onto the South Carolina scene in the past couple years, blurring ideas from across the indie rock into an immersive pastiche - much as Radiohead, one of the group's clear influences, did a decade or so ago. The abrasive but strangely groovy electronic act Baggage Klaim opens, while Soft Focus, a noisy new offshoot of Columbia's Scenario Collective, plays in between.
