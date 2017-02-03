Comedian Dave Chappelle gets honor from the City of Columbia
Ahead of his two shows in Columbia Friday night, comedian Dave Chappelle was given a top honor by the City of Columbia. During a visit to Allen University, Chappelle spoke at the Chappelle Auditorium, a building named after this great-grandfather, Bishop William David Chappelle, who worked at the university.
