Columbia looks to expand city limits, grow population, and eliminate 'donut holes'
Like a lot of her neighbors, Carter lives in Richland County outside Columbia city limits but if the city came knocking, she'd be happy to join. "I'm already on city water and sewer, and my neighbors across the street are getting ready to be annexed, and then I think two streets down they're in the city, so it's sort of this pocket that is in the county and probably should be in the city," Carter said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher of the Week: Dr. Michael Alston (Oct '07)
|Feb 11
|Niecie
|3
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|Feb 9
|Alonzo
|2,052
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Feb 9
|Edwin Preston
|83
|SC's Riverbanks Zoo offers its poop for planting (Feb '12)
|Feb 8
|Zoo Phart
|7
|Contructions workers in Columbia
|Feb 6
|Just saying hello
|3
|HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16)
|Feb 6
|Passing Through
|3
|South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens
|Feb 6
|Ms Jean
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC