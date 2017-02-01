Columbia firefighters called to 2 fires in less than 3 hours
Columbia Dispatchers confirm that fire crews were called to the scene of a second house fire in Columbia Thursday morning. A fire was reported Gervais and Pine Street in the Waverly neighborhood about two hours after emergency crews were called to a house fire on Santee Avenue in Old Shandon.
