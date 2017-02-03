Columbia firefighter suspended during ongoing arson investigation
The Columbia Police Department has confirmed the man being sought for questioning in connection to a fatal arson investigation is an active Columbia firefighter. Columbia City Manager Teresa Wilson tells WIS, Saturday evening the firefighter was placed on investigatory suspension without pay during the course of the investigation by the Columbia Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|45 min
|RustyS
|6
|Horrible Roads (Aug '16)
|9 hr
|American Voter
|6
|Construction
|Fri
|Justsayinghellk
|1
|Contructions workers in Columbia
|Fri
|Justsayinghellk
|1
|Mom Forgets Daughter at Chuck E. Cheese (Jul '07)
|Thu
|Pedo Pizza
|111
|South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens
|Feb 2
|dpo
|1
|from Arizona working in Columbia sc was on flig...
|Feb 2
|Justsayinghello
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC