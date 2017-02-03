Columbia firefighter suspended during...

Columbia firefighter suspended during ongoing arson investigation

8 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

The Columbia Police Department has confirmed the man being sought for questioning in connection to a fatal arson investigation is an active Columbia firefighter. Columbia City Manager Teresa Wilson tells WIS, Saturday evening the firefighter was placed on investigatory suspension without pay during the course of the investigation by the Columbia Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

