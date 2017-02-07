Columbia arson investigation continues with no arrests
No suspects have been identified but investigators are calling the Columbia firefighter a 'person of interest' in the fire that killed True Dent Henderson on January 29 at the Plantation Court Apartments on South Saluda Avenue. The firefighter is seen on police body camera video at the scene the night of the fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|17 hr
|alsasouthcarolina
|82
|Contructions workers in Columbia
|Mon
|Just saying hello
|3
|HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16)
|Mon
|Passing Through
|3
|South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens
|Mon
|Ms Jean
|2
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Mon
|WelbyMD
|7
|Horrible Roads (Aug '16)
|Feb 4
|American Voter
|6
|Construction
|Feb 3
|Justsayinghellk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC