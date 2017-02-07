Closing Out Its Productions of the Br...

Closing Out Its Productions of the Brother/Sister Plays, Trustus...

7 hrs ago

But in the impoverished African-American community where Marcus lives, in Bayou-country Louisiana, "sweet" can also mean "gay," a notion that both scares and intrigues Marcus. Trustus Theatre's production of Marcus, or the Secret of Sweet , by Tarell Alvin McCraney - who also wrote the similarly themed play on which the Oscar-nominated film Moonlight is based - follows the young protagonist's search for identity over several eventful days with a Katrina-like hurricane approaching.

Columbia, SC

