Closing Out Its Productions of the Brother/Sister Plays, Trustus...
But in the impoverished African-American community where Marcus lives, in Bayou-country Louisiana, "sweet" can also mean "gay," a notion that both scares and intrigues Marcus. Trustus Theatre's production of Marcus, or the Secret of Sweet , by Tarell Alvin McCraney - who also wrote the similarly themed play on which the Oscar-nominated film Moonlight is based - follows the young protagonist's search for identity over several eventful days with a Katrina-like hurricane approaching.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SC's Riverbanks Zoo offers its poop for planting (Feb '12)
|12 hr
|Zoo Phart
|7
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Tue
|alsasouthcarolina
|82
|Contructions workers in Columbia
|Mon
|Just saying hello
|3
|HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16)
|Mon
|Passing Through
|3
|South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens
|Mon
|Ms Jean
|2
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Mon
|WelbyMD
|7
|Horrible Roads (Aug '16)
|Feb 4
|American Voter
|6
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC