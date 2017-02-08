City Tearing Down the - Gates of Hell'

On Feb. 6, the City of Columbia began demolition of the long-troubled Christ's Court apartment complex at 2436 Waites Road, just off Two Notch Road, near Benedict College's football stadium. The complex, which residents of the nearby Jones-McDonald neighborhood say was a trouble spot that produced litter, gunfire and prostitution, had commonly been known as the "Gates of Hell" through the years.

