Charter school in Columbia to close next school year
The South Carolina Public Charter School District voted to revoke the charter for the South Carolina Calvert Academy, according to a spokesman for the Charter School District. The Board of Trustees unanimously voted in a meeting Thursday to deny a request from the school to continue operations after the 2016-2017 school year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|Thu
|Alonzo
|2,052
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Thu
|Edwin Preston
|83
|SC's Riverbanks Zoo offers its poop for planting (Feb '12)
|Wed
|Zoo Phart
|7
|Contructions workers in Columbia
|Feb 6
|Just saying hello
|3
|HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16)
|Feb 6
|Passing Through
|3
|South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens
|Feb 6
|Ms Jean
|2
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|WelbyMD
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC