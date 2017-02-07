AFP Calls On SC Lawmakers To Oppose G...

AFP Calls On SC Lawmakers To Oppose Gas Tax Bill

Read more: FITSNews

Americans for Prosperity-South Carolina is issuing a statement today urging members of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee to oppose H.3516, a bill that would raise the gas tax among other things. The group is encouraging lawmakers to oppose any gas tax legislation that does not include meaningful reform to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Columbia, SC

