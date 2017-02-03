A Beautiful, Bittersweet Evening at C...

A Beautiful, Bittersweet Evening at Chamber Music on Main

It was a Brahmsian evening at Columbia Museum of Art's Chamber Music on Main series Tuesday night, all carefully thought out by cellist and Artistic Director Edward Arron. The principal works were two movements of the F-A-E Sonata for Violin and Piano, WoO 22, a work created by three composers: Robert Schumann, Johannes Brahms and Albert Dietrich.

