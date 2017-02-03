A Beautiful, Bittersweet Evening at Chamber Music on Main
It was a Brahmsian evening at Columbia Museum of Art's Chamber Music on Main series Tuesday night, all carefully thought out by cellist and Artistic Director Edward Arron. The principal works were two movements of the F-A-E Sonata for Violin and Piano, WoO 22, a work created by three composers: Robert Schumann, Johannes Brahms and Albert Dietrich.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction
|Fri
|Justsayinghellk
|1
|Contructions workers in Columbia
|Fri
|Justsayinghellk
|1
|Mom Forgets Daughter at Chuck E. Cheese (Jul '07)
|Thu
|Pedo Pizza
|111
|South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens
|Thu
|dpo
|1
|from Arizona working in Columbia sc was on flig...
|Thu
|Justsayinghello
|1
|Kimmelweck Rolls
|Jan 30
|martam86
|1
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|Jan 26
|Alonzo
|2,048
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC