8Days: George Takei's Allegiance, SaVaSa Trio, Deckle Edge, Rachmaninoff's Rhapsody

The University of South Carolina Dance Company presents its Spring Contemporary Concert tonight at Drayton Hall , about a month or so before the vernal equinox; the performance features original contemporary choreography by guest artist Bryan Arias and original works by assistant dance professors Thaddeus Davis and Tanya Wideman-Davis, who lead the Wideman-Davis Dance Company. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.; tickets are $18 for the general public.

