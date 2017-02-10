4 arrested in SC after NC robbery, high-speed chase, crash
Law officers say after a high-speed chase and highway gunfire they're holding three men who pulled off multiple armed robberies in South Carolina and North Carolina. Authorities in Columbia, South Carolina, said Saturday they continued tracking a fourth man wanted in the case that started with a business holdup in Waxhaw, North Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher of the Week: Dr. Michael Alston (Oct '07)
|20 hr
|Niecie
|3
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|Feb 9
|Alonzo
|2,052
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Feb 9
|Edwin Preston
|83
|SC's Riverbanks Zoo offers its poop for planting (Feb '12)
|Feb 8
|Zoo Phart
|7
|Contructions workers in Columbia
|Feb 6
|Just saying hello
|3
|HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16)
|Feb 6
|Passing Through
|3
|South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens
|Feb 6
|Ms Jean
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC