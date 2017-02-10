4 arrested in SC after NC robbery, hi...

4 arrested in SC after NC robbery, high-speed chase, crash

Law officers say after a high-speed chase and highway gunfire they're holding three men who pulled off multiple armed robberies in South Carolina and North Carolina. Authorities in Columbia, South Carolina, said Saturday they continued tracking a fourth man wanted in the case that started with a business holdup in Waxhaw, North Carolina.

