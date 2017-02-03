1 Image

13 hrs ago Read more: Camden Chronicle Independent

Kershaw County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested yet another documented gang member, this time one who is a fugitive from New Jersey. According to a KCSO press release, deputies arrested Daion Ali Bowers, 31, who claimed his current address is on Farrow Road in Columbia, and charged him with being in possession of stolen checks.

