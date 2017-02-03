1 Image
Kershaw County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested yet another documented gang member, this time one who is a fugitive from New Jersey. According to a KCSO press release, deputies arrested Daion Ali Bowers, 31, who claimed his current address is on Farrow Road in Columbia, and charged him with being in possession of stolen checks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Camden Chronicle Independent.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|9 hr
|RustyS
|6
|Horrible Roads (Aug '16)
|18 hr
|American Voter
|6
|Construction
|Fri
|Justsayinghellk
|1
|Contructions workers in Columbia
|Fri
|Justsayinghellk
|1
|Mom Forgets Daughter at Chuck E. Cheese (Jul '07)
|Thu
|Pedo Pizza
|111
|South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens
|Feb 2
|dpo
|1
|from Arizona working in Columbia sc was on flig...
|Feb 2
|Justsayinghello
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC