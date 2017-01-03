Woman killed with kids makes 911 call as boyfriend breaks in

A woman who called 911 to report her ex-boyfriend was trying to break into her home could be heard screaming he had a gun less than a minute later when he shot her and their two children. Authorities say 25-year-old Jorge Chavez shot and killed 26-year-old Marissa Reynoso and their 4-year-old and 1-year-old at a West Columbia home and then killed himself Sunday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.