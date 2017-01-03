Woman arrested after alleged stabbing...

Woman arrested after alleged stabbing at Hotel Aiken

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

A Columbia, South Carolina woman has been arrested in reference to an alleged stabbing incident at Hotel Aiken on Friday night. The Aiken Department of Public Safety says officers responded to 235 Richland Avenue SW at around 9 PM on January 6. Officers observed a white male with stab wounds to his upper body.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now 6 hr Patrick Gilbride 1
holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13) 7 hr Alonzo 1,778
truth about the jews and israel Dec 30 treetop 2
the real truth about the jews Dec 30 treetop 4
News Angie Goff | Traffic Anchor (Apr '08) Dec 24 Lynn Czarny of Ma... 9
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Dec 22 Beverly Anastasia 75
parental rights in jeopardy....join the fight t... (Mar '12) Dec 17 Nightmare 20
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,242 • Total comments across all topics: 277,709,371

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC