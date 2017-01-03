Woman arrested after alleged stabbing at Hotel Aiken
A Columbia, South Carolina woman has been arrested in reference to an alleged stabbing incident at Hotel Aiken on Friday night. The Aiken Department of Public Safety says officers responded to 235 Richland Avenue SW at around 9 PM on January 6. Officers observed a white male with stab wounds to his upper body.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|6 hr
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|7 hr
|Alonzo
|1,778
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 30
|treetop
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 30
|treetop
|4
|Angie Goff | Traffic Anchor (Apr '08)
|Dec 24
|Lynn Czarny of Ma...
|9
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Dec 22
|Beverly Anastasia
|75
|parental rights in jeopardy....join the fight t... (Mar '12)
|Dec 17
|Nightmare
|20
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC