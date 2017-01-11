West Columbia woman killed in single-vehicle crash
Coroner Margaret Fisher says Patricia Ann Steele, 52, died at the scene on Pine Street near Cedar Creek Road, south of Pelion. Fisher says the crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Monday when the vehicle she was driving crossed the center line and she over corrected.
