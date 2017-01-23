West Columbia officially breaks ground on new complex for Meeting Street
A new development that could bring a lot of activity to the riverside section of the city is now officially on its way. West Columbia leaders and area business leaders broke ground on the "Brookland Project" Tuesday.
