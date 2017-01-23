West Columbia attorney suspended

Attorney: Frank Barnwell McMaster Location: West Columbia Bar membership: Member since 1987 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for two and a half years, retroactive to the date of his interim suspension, on Jan. 11. Background: In 2013, McMaster was arrested and charged with driving under the influence , failure to give or giving improper signal, ... You may have reached this page due to new security upgrades that have been implemented regarding multiple user logins. For security reasons, only one user is able to be signed in to an account per session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Carolina Lawyers Weekly.