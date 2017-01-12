Walking While Black: S.C. African-Americans Suffer More Pedestrian Fatalities
That's the finding of a new analysis by the Palmetto Cycling Coalition using data from 2009 to 2015: African-Americans make up 28 percent of the state's population but account for 39 percent of all pedestrian and bicycle crashes. Similar data from 2005 to 2014 analyzed by a national group called Smart Growth America found that while 27 percent of the state's population was black, 39 percent of all pedestrian deaths were black.
