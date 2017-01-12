Walking While Black: S.C. African-Ame...

Walking While Black: S.C. African-Americans Suffer More Pedestrian Fatalities

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Free Times

That's the finding of a new analysis by the Palmetto Cycling Coalition using data from 2009 to 2015: African-Americans make up 28 percent of the state's population but account for 39 percent of all pedestrian and bicycle crashes. Similar data from 2005 to 2014 analyzed by a national group called Smart Growth America found that while 27 percent of the state's population was black, 39 percent of all pedestrian deaths were black.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13) 51 min Alonzo 1,967
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan 7 Patrick Gilbride 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 30 treetop 2
the real truth about the jews Dec 30 treetop 4
News Angie Goff | Traffic Anchor (Apr '08) Dec 24 Lynn Czarny of Ma... 9
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Dec 22 Beverly Anastasia 75
parental rights in jeopardy....join the fight t... (Mar '12) Dec 17 Nightmare 20
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,708 • Total comments across all topics: 277,910,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC