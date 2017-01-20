Violent protests, free marijuana usher in Trump inaugural
President Donald J. Trump's highly orchestrated inauguration took place at the U.S. Capitol well away from the widespread protests throughout the District of Columbia. The main show of opposition will take place Saturday at the Women's March on Washington, which has attracted hundreds of organizations and tens of thousands of protesters.
