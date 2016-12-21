USC Loses Bowl Game in Overtime

USC Loses Bowl Game in Overtime

The Gamecocks lost to the University of South Florida Bulls - but it was a closer game than most expected, stretching into overtime. The Cocks, who were at one point down by 18 points, fell 46-39 .

