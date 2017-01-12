Two Productions Opening in Columbia T...

Two Productions Opening in Columbia This Week Explore Issues of Identity

Shakespeare wrote in As You Like It that "one man in his time plays many parts." Four centuries later, two plays opening in Columbia this week - Anna Ziegler's Boy at Trustus Theatre, and A. R. Gurney's Sylvia presented by Workshop Theatre at the Market Space at 701 Whaley - explore issues of gender, identity and the way individuals still struggle to define themselves.

