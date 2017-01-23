Toro Y Moi's Chaz Bundick Announces Collaboration with The Mattson 2, Columbia Tour Stop, New Video
Chaz Bundick, the Columbia-reared leader of Toro Y Moi, looks like he's having a ton of fun playing with The Mattson 2, a muscular, virtuosic duo who specialize in jazzy, jangly, surf-driven garage rock with playful savvy. Their colaborative project, straightforwardly dubbed Chaz Bundick Meets the Mattson 2, will release the debut LP Star Stuff on Mar. 31. If the title track and lead single is any indication, there's a certain magic to adding the Toro Y Moi mastermind's hazy pop hooks and dynamic production to the band's charms.
