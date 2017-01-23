Toro Y Moi's Chaz Bundick Announces C...

Toro Y Moi's Chaz Bundick Announces Collaboration with The Mattson 2, Columbia Tour Stop, New Video

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Free Times

Chaz Bundick, the Columbia-reared leader of Toro Y Moi, looks like he's having a ton of fun playing with The Mattson 2, a muscular, virtuosic duo who specialize in jazzy, jangly, surf-driven garage rock with playful savvy. Their colaborative project, straightforwardly dubbed Chaz Bundick Meets the Mattson 2, will release the debut LP Star Stuff on Mar. 31. If the title track and lead single is any indication, there's a certain magic to adding the Toro Y Moi mastermind's hazy pop hooks and dynamic production to the band's charms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13) 1 hr Alonzo 2,031
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Jan 16 Aiken Newsfeed 80
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan 7 Patrick Gilbride 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 30 treetop 2
the real truth about the jews Dec 30 treetop 4
News Angie Goff | Traffic Anchor (Apr '08) Dec 24 Lynn Czarny of Ma... 9
parental rights in jeopardy....join the fight t... (Mar '12) Dec '16 Nightmare 20
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,075 • Total comments across all topics: 278,189,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC